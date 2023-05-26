NCLAT sets aside tribunal order on Zee, Sony merger2 min read 26 May 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Representing Zee, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi argued that the company was not given a fair chance to respond to the affidavit filed by the stock exchanges before the NCLT, terming it a violation of the principles of natural justice.
MUMBAI : In a major relief to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, an appeals tribunal on Friday set aside a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order asking stock exchanges to review approvals for its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India.
