Zee group companies report sharp fall
Mumbai: Four companies owned by media mogul Subhash Chandra witnessed a sharp fall in their stock prices on Tuesday, led by a 33% decline in the scrip of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, as worried investors were left scratching their heads after Japanese giant Sony nixed a proposed $10 billion merger of its India unit with the country’s largest listed media and entertainment company.