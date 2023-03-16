Zee set to repay IndusInd Bank $10 million to wrap Sony deal: Report1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 01:41 PM IST
The settling of dues of about 837 million rupees ($10 million) to the lender could happen as early as Friday and the Mumbai-based bank has agreed to withdraw its insolvency proceedings against the media company once the repayment is made
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has agreed to repay dues owed to IndusInd Bank Ltd. as the company seeks to resolve insolvency proceedings initiated against it and inch closer to completing a merger with a Sony Group unit to create a $10 billion media giant, people familiar with the matter said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×