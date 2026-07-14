Zeenat Aman urges govt to engage with Sonam Wangchuk as his health worsens: ‘Mustn't watch greatest minds be sacrificed’

“We must not sit back and watch great minds be sacrificed…”: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday urged the government to open dialogue with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) as activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered the 17th day.

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Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning the fast, and his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg, according to the health bulletin issued by CJP.

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat Aman said, “My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city, where Sonam Wangchuk's world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the reasons behind Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike is aimed at protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 Why is Zeenat Aman urging the Indian government to engage with Sonam Wangchuk? ⌵ Zeenat Aman is urging the government to engage with Wangchuk as his health is deteriorating rapidly during his indefinite hunger strike, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over silence in such protests. 3 How long has Sonam Wangchuk been on his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk has been on his indefinite hunger strike for 17 days as of the latest reports. 4 What impact has Wangchuk's hunger strike had on his health? ⌵ Wangchuk has lost significant weight, approximately 8.5 kg, and is experiencing immense pain, muscle loss, and other severe health issues as a result of the hunger strike. 5 Should others support Sonam Wangchuk's protest? ⌵ Supporters, including public figures like Omi Vaidya and influential activists, believe that backing Wangchuk's protest is essential to raise awareness about the issues he highlights, including educational reform and government accountability.

She quoted a news article about Wangchuk, saying he “has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.” The activist, when asked to end his fast, replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

The veteran actress noted that Wangchuk is the founder of SECMOL, the inventor of the ice stupa, a harbinger of educational reform in Ladakh, a dedicated environmental and community activist, and the inspiration for the much-loved Bollywood character “Phunsuk Wangdu,” played so compellingly by Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots.

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“By all accounts Mr. Wangdu is a brilliant and conscientious man, one that has been recognised globally for his social impact with umpteen prestigious awards,” she said.

‘Open dialogue’ Zeenat Aman said she respects Wangchuk’s wishes, and appealed to the Indian government to initiate dialouge.

“I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India,” she said.

“We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue,” she said.

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Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk loses muscle mass as pressure mounts to end fast

Wangchuk is in ‘immense pain’ CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and was in "immense pain".

"He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue,'" Dipke said in a post on X.

Dipke further said that Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal telephoned him to enquire about Wangchuk's health and expressed deep concern over his condition.

"At a time like this, every voice that stands for dialogue and democracy matters. I sincerely thank Arvind sir for extending his support to CJP's protest and to our March to Parliament on July 20," he said.

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Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk to lead CJP’s march to Parliament on July 20

The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities.

The outfit has also intensified preparations for its proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, and urged supporters to register their participation through its missed-call campaign.

The CJP protest began on June 20, with Wangchuk joining the agitation on June 28 and going on an indefinite hunger strike since.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.