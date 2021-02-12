Zee's premier English channel to curate foreign language films

However, the shift of viewers of English language entertainment had already moved to streaming platforms as the new tariff order brought in by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) made it difficult for such channels to survive as they could no longer be bundled other mass market channels. As their reach contracted, so did their advertising revenues and some of them even discontinued India operations. These include Sony Pictures Networks India that shut down AXN and AXN HD and Warner Bros that put an end to HBO SD (standard definition) and HD (high definition) linear movie channels in India and Pakistan, as well as the WB linear movie channel in India.