Ajay Singh Bhutoria has resigned from the post of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zensar. In a press release to BSE, the company informed that the resignation would be effective from December 31. Bhutoria has also resigned from the Board of Directors and CEO position of Zensar Technologies Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The Board has taken note of Bhutoria’s resignation and placed on record its appreciation for the leadership and services provided to the Company during his tenure and wished him very best in his future endeavours, the company statement says.

Further, consequent upon aforesaid resignation, following Committees of Board of Directors of the Company, accordingly, stand reconstituted effective from December 31, 2022 as Mr. Ajay Singh Bhutoria would cease to be a member thereof Committee(s) Composition post reconstitution, added the statement.

Despite a 17.5% increase in net sales to ₹1,234.60 crore in Q2 FY23 compared to Q2 FY22, the company's consolidated net profit fell by 39.8% to ₹56.80 crore.