Zensar Tech CEO Ajay Singh Bhutoria quits1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 12:56 PM IST
Zensar Tech CEO Ajay Singh Bhutoria's resignation will be effective from December 31.
Zensar Tech CEO Ajay Singh Bhutoria's resignation will be effective from December 31.
Ajay Singh Bhutoria has resigned from the post of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zensar. In a press release to BSE, the company informed that the resignation would be effective from December 31. Bhutoria has also resigned from the Board of Directors and CEO position of Zensar Technologies Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.