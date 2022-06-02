This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“If this is happening in the capital of this nation, only God knows what will be the fate of a citizen’s liberty in other parts of the country,” Additional Sessions Judge Lokesh Kumar Sharma said in the Zepto delivery partner death case.
A Dwarka court has slammed police for planting a witness along with pieces of evidence to solve the hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Zepto delivery partner. The court said that the men in uniform had derived “sadistic pleasure" by “converting a bailable offence into a non-bailable offence as per their whims, fancies and pleasure"
Karan, the Zepto delivery partner, was a slum dweller in the Goyla Dairy region who had only started working for Zepto, a supermarket delivery service, a month ago to save money for his sister's wedding in November, according to his family.Zepto issued a financial aid of ₹10 lakh to Karan's family, as well as an insurance grant of ₹8 lakh, according to a statement from the firm.
Countering what the police had claimed earlier, the court said there was no proof on the record that the accused had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the alleged crime.
“If this is happening in the capital of this nation, only God knows what will be the fate of a citizen’s liberty in other parts of the country," the Indian Express quotes Additional Sessions Judge Lokesh Kumar Sharma as saying.
A 34-year-old employee of a computer firm was nabbed for the crime days after the Zepto delivery partner died from injuries incurred in a hit-and-run in Dwarka. Sudhakar Yadav, a resident of Dwarka Sector 18, was named by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary as the accused, who reportedly attacked the Zepto delivery partner, Goyla Dairy resident Karan, on his way home after dinner about 11.30 p.m. on May 16.
The accused claimed that the area was dark and that there were two bikes in front of him, according to Chaudhary. He hit the other while attempting to save the first. The accused then returned home, kept the accident a secret from his family, and gave the automobile to be repaired.
Following the incident, authorities discovered a piece of the offending vehicle's bumper and began searching for the vehicle. "We examined all of the car's brand's workshops in the surrounding areas and found the automobile in a facility in Matiala, after which the accused was tracked down," the officer stated.
