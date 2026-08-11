Bengaluru Zepto warehouse sealed in Hoskote; food safety dept imposes ₹25,000 fine

A Zepto warehouse operated by logistics company Nippon Express in Bengaluru’s Hoskote has been sealed by Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) following an inspection that found alleged violations involving food handling, storage, labelling and hygiene.

The action was taken on Tuesday (11 August) as Karnataka authorities intensified inspections of food businesses and facilities involved in storing and distributing food across Bengaluru, according to an X post by Bengaluru North City Corporation.

Zepto warehouse sealed after food safety inspection The FDA’s food safety division inspected the Hoskote facility to assess the quality and safety of food products, along with storage, labelling and handling practices.

Officials reported unhygienic food handling and storage conditions, along with non-compliant labelling and misbranding. The department also cited other violations of food safety regulations.

The warehouse was subsequently sealed under applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) framework.

A notice was issued to the warehouse, while the FDA recommended that a case be filed before the relevant adjudicating officer for further legal action, according to FDA commissioner Srinivas K.

The inspection was conducted “with the objective of inspecting the quality, safety, storage, labelling and food handling practices of food products at Zepto warehouse unit,” the Karnataka FDA said.

Zepto responds to Karnataka FDA action Zepto said it had cooperated with Karnataka authorities during the inspection and would address the observations raised by officials.

“Routine food safety inspections are conducted by authorities across the country as part of their regular oversight. We have fully cooperated with the authorities during the inspection, taken note of the observations and suggestions shared, and are taking the necessary steps to address them. We remain committed to continuously strengthening our processes and maintaining high standards of food safety and hygiene,” Hindustan Times report quoted Zepto spokesperson said.

The warehouse is operated by Nippon Express, which announced the opening of a 16,000-square-metre facility in Hoskote in January last year, with Zepto among the operations launched there.

Indira Canteen kitchen also sealed The FDA’s enforcement drive also led to the sealing of an Indira Canteen central kitchen at Gottigere after officials found unhygienic food handling and storage conditions.

Separate inspections were conducted at three Indira Canteen food preparation units in Gottigere, Lingarajapuram and Singasandra. Officials reported issues including non-compliant labelling, misbranding and hygiene-related violations.

Food samples, including pulses, turmeric powder, cooking oil, jaggery, salt, sugar and prepared food items, were also collected for laboratory testing, Times of India reported.

Bengaluru food safety checks intensify The action against the Zepto warehouse comes amid a wider food safety enforcement drive across Bengaluru. The FDA has recently inspected hotels, restaurants, pubs and facilities involved in food storage and supply.

Officials have reported finding expired or deteriorated meat, fish, vegetables and dairy products, as well as concerns over storage and hygiene.