In order to make delivery carbon neutral, Zypp Electric has established a partnership with Zepto, one of India's fastest-growing e-grocery businesses. With a fleet of more than 1500 EV+Drivers, the alliance currently allows for more than 20,000 deliveries per day in Delhi and will also be expanding to Bangalore and Mumbai within the next four months.

Currently serving 50 Zepto hubs in Delhi-NCR, Zypp aims to double its fleet and service areas nationwide over the course of the next 12 months to grow its relationship by a factor of ten.

By collaborating with quick-commerce, food delivery, and other business-related platforms and outlets, Zypp Electric intends to work toward converting the last-mile logistics in the nation to 100% electric. One illustration of their commitment to their objective is their strategic partnerships with numerous logistics and e-commerce businesses, which have helped to cut 17 million+ kilogrammes of carbon emissions over the past 24 months.

Due to the increasing demand, Zypp Electric plans to deploy over 1.5 lakh scooters by 2023. The company now has an operating fleet of over 5,000 e-scooters. The company, which has teamed with market giants like Zomato, Swiggy, Big Basket, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, PharmEasy, Jio Mart, Delhivery, and Spencers to execute inexpensive and sustainable deliveries, has become the go-to partner for everything last-mile logistics in less than five years.

“As pioneers and one of the fastest-growing players in the quick-commerce segment, we are constantly striving to achieve sustainable and long-term impact. This stands true not only for our 10-minute delivery promise but also in the way we plan our last mile. Our partnership with Zypp, and the impact we’ve achieved thus far, is a testament to our efforts in this direction. As we grow, our focus will be towards continuous reduction of carbon footprints across our operations", said Vinay Dahani, Chief Operating Officer, Zepto.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO at Zypp Electric shared, “Quick and sustainable is the future of commerce, and our partnership with Zepto is helping pave the way for this industry revolution. In this first leg of our partnership we have collectively helped reduce 1.62 Lakh carbon emissions and facilitated more than half a million for Zepto so far, all via electric vehicles breaking the myth of speed with sustainability. Owing to the kind of response recorded, we are certain that our partnership will only grow by multi-folds in terms of both, network on fleet extended and the number of deliveries done in a day."