Zepto, Zypp Electric to make 10-minute e-deliveries carbon neutral2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 05:36 PM IST
Zypp Electric has established a partnership with Zepto, one of India's fastest-growing e-grocery businesses.
Zypp Electric has established a partnership with Zepto, one of India's fastest-growing e-grocery businesses.
Listen to this article
In order to make delivery carbon neutral, Zypp Electric has established a partnership with Zepto, one of India's fastest-growing e-grocery businesses. With a fleet of more than 1500 EV+Drivers, the alliance currently allows for more than 20,000 deliveries per day in Delhi and will also be expanding to Bangalore and Mumbai within the next four months.