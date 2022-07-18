Zepto, Zypp Electric to make 10-minute e-deliveries carbon neutral

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO at Zypp Electric shared, “Quick and sustainable is the future of commerce, and our partnership with Zepto is helping pave the way for this industry revolution. In this first leg of our partnership we have collectively helped reduce 1.62 Lakh carbon emissions and facilitated more than half a million for Zepto so far, all via electric vehicles breaking the myth of speed with sustainability. Owing to the kind of response recorded, we are certain that our partnership will only grow by multi-folds in terms of both, network on fleet extended and the number of deliveries done in a day."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}