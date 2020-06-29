Zero Covid-19 deaths in these Indian states, Union Territories

With a spike of 19,459 coronavirus positive cases in last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally reached 5,48,318, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health. Globally, India continued to be the fourth worst hit with 2,10,120 active cases and 16,475 deaths.

Although, the brighter side is that the recovery rate in India is quite high. The recovery rate is 58.56% among the COVID-19 patients.

Although, the brighter side is that the recovery rate in India is quite high. The recovery rate is 58.56% among the COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state in the country. The state has a total of 1,64,626 cases, including 7,429 deaths. Delhi is the second worst hit state with a total of 83,077 COVID-19 cases. The national capital is followed by Tamil Nadu with 82,275 confirmed cases.

There are ten states which have reported more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases. These include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal , Haryana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

India now has 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19, with 749 government and 287 private labs.

States and Union Territories with less than 500 corona cases and no deaths so far, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Total cases: 76. Active cases (31), cured discharged (45), no deaths till date

Arunachal Pradesh

Total cases: 182, (121) Cured (60), Death (1)

Chandigarh

Total cases: 429, Active cases (87), Recovered (336), Deaths (6)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Total cases: 178, Active cases (118) , Recovered (60), no deaths till date

Meghalaya

Total cases: 47, Active cases (4), Recovered (42), Deaths (1)

Mizoram

Total cases: 148, Active cases (93), Recovered (55) 0

Nagaland

Total cases: 415, Active cases (251), Recovered (164), no deaths till date

Sikkim

Total cases: 88, Active cases (39), Recovered (49), no deaths till date