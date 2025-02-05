‘Zero hygiene standards’: Chandigarh Doctor slams upscale Pune hotel after ‘disgusting’ experience; social media reacts

Dr. Ajayita, an alternative medicine practitioner from Chandigarh, recently shared her negative experience at an upscale lifestyle hotel in Pune. She claimed on social media that, upon check-in, her room was changed without prior intimation, and no explanation or apology was provided. Despite this, she chose to accommodate the situation.

Dr. Ajayita stated that, after returning from the hotel’s spa, she had opened a sealed comb package in her room only to find a used comb inside. Expressing her shock, she questioned whether the hotel was reusing amenities like toothbrushes as well, calling the practice “disgusting and unhygienic”.

After this incident, she raised her concerns with the hotel’s general manager. She claimed that the situation had escalated further. According to her, he was “rude, dismissive and condescending” instead of addressing the issue.

She further alleged that when she pointed out how social media could impact the hotel’s reputation. The manager allegedly responded aggressively, "Do what you want, I’ll see what I need to do!"

She also mentioned that, when she asked for permission to take his picture to highlight the issue, his behaviour became nastier.

“A 5-star hotel with zero hygiene standards, recycled amenities, & a General Manager who bullies customers? Unacceptable!” she wrote.

“Is this your hospitality standard?” she concluded by asking.

Social media reactions “I was there last month and just as I checked in, another couple just opened the door and entered the room!!! They hadn’t checked out yet and I was allotted the same room!!!” came from one social media user.

“I found spit in my basin and some used soaps beside the toilets I adjusted somehow because i was only there for a night,” wrote another user on Twitter (now X) while referring to the hotel chain’s services in Delhi.

“There ws a lizard in the room roaming on the floor, when complained about the same to the front desk they were very casual about it. Nobody followed up on the feedback I sent. I found the staff at the reception very arrogant,” one user spoke about their experience in the same hotel in Jaipur.

One of the users made a hilarious suggestion to punish the hotel management, “Order lots of various fish dishes. Before checking out, put half the fish in the commode, clog it up. Half the fish stuff in the A/C vent.”

