‘Zero tolerance’: Centre designates 23 individuals as terrorists under UAPA

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday released a list of 23 individuals based in Pakistan who have been designated terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

These individuals are linked to terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"Pursuing Modi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terror, the MHA today declared 23 dreaded terror functionaries as terrorists under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.," the Home Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"The designated terrorists are involved in anti-India activities, carrying out terror attacks, inciting terror, trafficking arms, infiltrating through the border, facilitating terrorist organisations, raising funds and recruiting terrorists. Out of the 23 terrorists announced today, 17 are Pakistani nationals and 6 are Indian nationals. However, all of them at present operate terrorist activities from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the post added.

After the inclusion of the names of these terrorists in said list, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be able to block their finances, seize their assets, as well as impose embargo on the sale of arms to them.

The anti-terror law was amended in 2019 to allow the inclusion of individual terrorists in the list. Before this, only groups could be listed.

Advertisement

After the inclusion of these names, the total number of terrorists on the list has increased to 80.

The latest addition comes as the government is trying to dismantle the logistics, recruitment, and leadership of terror outfits based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that have attacked India, facilitated infiltration of terrorists through the border, funded terror activities in India, and radicalised Indian youth, as per NDTV.

Here is the full of terrorists who have been added to the list: Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, Mohammad Mussadiq alias Doctor, Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan alias Abu Saad, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor alias Qari Zarrar, Abdullah Jehadi, Ghulam Fareed, Maulana Imdad Ullah Makki and Waseem Noor Jat of the Jaish-e-Mohamed.

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Haroon Rashid Ganai, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Abid Quyoom Lone Nazir Ahmed Gujjar, Abdul Rauf alias Hafiz Adbul Rauf, Ashfaq Ahmad, Hafiz Khalid Waleed, Maulana Saifullah Khalid, Mohammad Yaqoob, Molana Yousaf Taibi, Owais Farooz, Qari Yaqub Sheikh, Rana Iftikhar, Mohammed Shaheed Faisal (also linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS) have also been added to the list.

Advertisement

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ‘Zero tolerance’: Centre designates 23 individuals as terrorists under UAPA