Zero tolerance for negligence: Delhi CM cancels Dwarka medical store permit for denying medicines

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta cancelled the license of a medical store at a government hospital in Dwarka after it refused to provide medicines to patients and attendants on Tuesday, reported TOI.

In a post on X shared on Tuesday, she said, “Public service is non-negotiable”, and that there will be “zero tolerance for negligence, indifference or abuse of authority.”

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The action comes a day after the issue was brought to the attention of the CM's office through a video on social media, PTI reported.

The incident took place at the Jan Aushadi Kendra at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka's Sector 9, according to Asianetnews, when the vendor operating it refused to supply medicines to people waiting at the facility, saying, “the floors are being mopped,” as shown in a video shared on social media.

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The individual in the video is seen saying, “go and complain to anyone you want”, and the CM directly responded to this comment in a video shared with a social media post, saying that “refusing to provide something as essential as medicine because the floor is being mopped is simply unacceptable”.

She further added that “such behaviour is completely unacceptable, and the vendor's license will be cancelled.”

The Right to Service bill The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by CM Rekha Gupta, approved the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, on the 15 of July, replacing the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill 2011.

It added a comprehensive legal framework aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability in public service delivery, to make time-bound delivery of government services a legal right rather than a promise.

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Under the bill, every citizen has the right to receive government services within the prescribed time limit, with 560 government services currently covered by this mechanism.

Any failure to comply will result in a penalty of ₹250 per day for the official responsible for the unjustified delay, up to ₹5000. For an unjustifiably rejected service application, the penalty ranges from ₹250 to ₹5000.

The case will be treated as an automatic appeal before the Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority, and the matter will also be escalated to the Delhi Right to Service Commission if no decision is taken within the stipulated time period automatically.

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