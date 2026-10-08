'Zero transparency, zero accountability from EC', alleges YouTuber Dhruv Rathee addressing SIR protest in Bengaluru

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Thursday alleged that there was "zero transparency and zero accountability from the EC," over the SIR exercise.

Addressing a protest organised by civil society groups and the CJP over SIR at Freedom Park here, he said, "I have not come here for regime change."

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Actor-activist Prakash Raj, who also took part in the protest, demanded the scrapping of the SIR exercise, alleging it was not merely about deletion of votes, but an attack on the dignity and rights of citizens.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar is "acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he alleged.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke took part in the protest on Thursday.

Thousands of supporters of “Cockroach” movement and several student groups demonstrated in the southern city of Bengaluru on Thursday, stepping up a nationwide campaign that is demanding the election chief’s resignation over a contentious revision of voter lists that has removed over 130 million people from the rolls.

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This fight is not going to be easy: CJP ahead of 10 October protest Meanwhile, CJP and student organisations on Wednesday called for a united mobilisation against Kumar ahead of their October 10 protest, saying the agitation will continue until the electoral system is overhauled.

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At a joint press conference in New Delhi, the groups sought to put their campaign against the Election Commission (EC) on a broader political footing, backing the opposition INDIA bloc MPs' October 6 protest march and describing the confrontation as one between people defending democracy and the BJP.

In July, a CJP-led agitation over the NEET paper leak had forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union education minister. The group is now seeking to sustain street pressure against Kumar as protests against the EC intensify ahead of October 10.

Wednesday's press conference brought together the CJP, the All India Students' Association (AISA), the All India Students' Federation (AISF) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI). The Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), also participated.

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CJP co-convener Saurav Das urged people across the country to travel to Delhi and to come prepared for a prolonged agitation.

"This fight is not going to be easy. I appeal to everyone across the country to join us, book train and flight tickets," he said.

Even if Kumar resigns, the protesters will not step back because the electoral system needs to be cleaned up, Das said, alleging that the BJP's pushback reflects a "lust for eternal power".

The demands outlined by Das include Kumar's resignation and initiation of criminal proceedings against him; freezing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, halting upcoming elections, restoring the January 2025 voters' list and ordering an independent inquiry; and repealing the 2023 law governing appointments to the EC to establish an independent and credible selection process.

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India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home 'Zero transparency, zero accountability from EC', alleges YouTuber Dhruv Rathee addressing SIR protest in Bengaluru