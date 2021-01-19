Zero visibility in parts of Delhi due to very dense fog

Zero visibility in parts of Delhi due to very dense fog1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 09:51 AM IST
The minimum temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius as northwesterly winds from the snow-clad western Himalayas have started blowing towards the plains
Very dense fog blanketed parts of Delhi on Tuesday, reducing visibility to zero metres and affecting traffic movement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius as northwesterly winds from the snow-clad western Himalayas have started blowing towards the plains, an IMD official said.
India Innovation Index 2.0: How NITI Aayog ranked the states? Details here1 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Hike in petrol, diesel prices due to lower production: Dharmendra Pradhan1 min read . 11:37 AM IST
'Do not take Covaxin if...': Bharat Biotech issues fact sheet2 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Petrol prices hit a new high in Delhi amid global rally in crude oil2 min read . 11:01 AM IST
Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality
On Monday, Delhi's minimum temperature stood at 9 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal, due to party cloudy weather and easterly winds which are not as cold as northwesterly winds.
The IMD said that very dense fog lowered visibility to zero metres at Palam at 8:30 am. Visibility level was 300 metres at Safdarjung.
According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of dense fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, moderate 201 and 500 metres, and shallow 501 and 1,000 metres.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.