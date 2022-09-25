Zerodha boss sets fitness challenge for employees; announces 1-month bonus, ₹10 lakh motivation kicker2 min read . 09:37 AM IST
- In this Zerodha's challenge, an individual needs to burn at least 350 active calories per day, in any form
Financial services company Zerodha, which encouraged its employees to focus on their health during the 2020 Covid pandemic, has now made fitness a norm.
In the latest initiative, Zerodha chief Nithin Kamath has set a new health challenge for employees so that they take out time for workout/exercise/sports activities.
The Zerodha employees would be given an option to set a daily activity goal on the company's fitness tracker. The CEO said, "Anyone meeting whatever goal set on 90% of the days over next year," will get one month's salary as a bonus. Additionally, there will be one lucky draw of ₹10 lakh as a motivation kicker, he added.
Kamath said the fitness challenge would be optional. In this challenge, an individual needs to burn at least 350 active calories per day, in any form.
Calling Work from Home and sitting as the new "smoking", he added, "We are doing whatever to nudge everyone on the teams & hopefully, they and their families to move daily".
Citing his example, Zerodha co-founder said tracking activity has been the best growth hack for shedding weight and remaining fit. He added that tracking own weight makes conscious about diet as well. Kamath, who started tracking his activities in 2020, raised his daily goal to 1000 calories in September this year.
"Since my initial weight gain after COVID, tracking activity has been the best growth hack, end up being more conscious about diet too. Slowly upped daily goal to 1000 calories. This is how my Sep looks until now; it will be interesting to see others who use activity trackers," Kamath's tweet read.
This is not the first time Zerodha founder Kamath has announced such a health initiative for his company’s staff.
Last year also Kamath announced a similar health challenge for employees. Kamath had said that the company was starting a '12-month get -healthy goal' programme', encouraging people to prioritise health amid the pandemic.
To create accountability and to increase participation, the CEO had announced that everyone who reached the goal would get a 1-month salary as a bonus and would be eligible for a lucky draw for ₹10 lakhs.
This year, on World Health Day, Kamath said anyone with a BMI (body mass index) of less than 25 will get half a month’s salary as a bonus. Taking to social media, Kamath said anyone will be eligible to get half a month’s salary as a bonus, who has a Body Mass Index (BMI) of less than 25. He further added that the average BMI of their team is 25.3 and if they can get it down to 24 by August, “everyone gets another 1/2 month as a bonus".
