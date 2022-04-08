This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has announced a health programme for his company's staff on World Health Day. Kamath on Thursday took to social media and wrote, "Anyone on our team with BMI <25 gets half a month's salary as a bonus". According to Kamath, the average BMI of Zerodha's employees is 25.3. And if the employees successfully take down their BMI to less than 24 then they will get half a month's salary as a bonus. "The lowest average BMI or the largest change in average BMI wins. The winner chooses a charity everyone else contributes to. Maybe a health tech company can run the initiative," Kamath wrote on Twitter.
The founder of Zerodha also added a disclaimer that BMI is not the measure to track health and fitness but is the easiest way to get started. "By the way, walking 10,000 steps daily is a great start if you've been wanting to get healthy," Kamath concluded.
Body mass index (BMI) is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women.
However, the "fun" heath program by Kamath has not gone well among some people on social media.
A Twitter user suggested Kamath to reconsider his decision as this would put pressure on employees and may impact their mental health.
Another user wrote that a higher BMI could be because of several health factors and called Kmaath's move 'myopic' and 'problematic'.
A lot of users also compared Kamath with a popular American sitcom The Office's character Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) who started a weight-loss contest in his department by offering vacations.
This is not the first time Kamath has announced a fitness program for Zerodha staff. In 2020, during the first lockdown, Kamath had started a similar initiative due to the lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance, and bad diet, among other things.
