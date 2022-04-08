Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has announced a health programme for his company's staff on World Health Day. Kamath on Thursday took to social media and wrote, "Anyone on our team with BMI <25 gets half a month's salary as a bonus". According to Kamath, the average BMI of Zerodha's employees is 25.3. And if the employees successfully take down their BMI to less than 24 then they will get half a month's salary as a bonus. "The lowest average BMI or the largest change in average BMI wins. The winner chooses a charity everyone else contributes to. Maybe a health tech company can run the initiative," Kamath wrote on Twitter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}