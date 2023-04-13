Zerodha CEO encourages return of US-educated entrepreneurs2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath has recently dedicated a post to his friends who have graduated from fancy colleges in the United States, working there, and now thinking of coming back to their homeland to start something.
Many Indians prefer moving abroad for better academic opportunities, career prospects, and availability of financial aid and scholarships. However, the country is now emerging as a ‘startup hub’ with numerous opportunities for the young generation to become an entrepreneur.
