Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath on the new Bangalore Airport: ‘Best in world’2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 10:50 AM IST
‘The new Bangalore Airport is not just the best one in India, but the best in the world,’ said Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath
The new Bangalore Airport is the best airport in the world, not just India, Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath said today. He praised Hari Marar Managing Director & CEO at Bangalore International Airport Ltd for his vision and dedication to the tech city.