The new Bangalore Airport is the best airport in the world, not just India, Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath said today. He praised Hari Marar Managing Director & CEO at Bangalore International Airport Ltd for his vision and dedication to the tech city.

“The new Bangalore Airport is not just the best one in India, but the best in the world. To my friend @HariMarar (bial ceo) you have outdone yourself, your vision and dedication to this city we all love and call home has made all of us so proud," Nikhil Kamath tweeted.

He further admitted that there are some issues that the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ face.

“Sure Bangalore has some issues, but the spirit, the people, and the city itself are second to NONE," read his tweet.

Sure Bangalore has some issues, but the spirit, the people, and the city itself are second to NONE. — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) November 11, 2022

The Bangalore International Airport has been recognized as the best in India at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022. It was awarded the prestigious title of the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia after a global survey that included air passengers, who said that it had the best service.

The Bangalore International Airport has been recognized as the best in India at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022. It was awarded the prestigious title of the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia after a global survey that included air passengers, who said that it had the best service.

PM Modi to open Bengaluru airport's new terminal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Terminal-2 (T-2) of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport today. It is built at a cost of around ₹5,000 crore. The terminal will double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore, according to the PMO.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000 sqmts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens.

"Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations. The theme of 'Naurasa' unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos," the PMO said.