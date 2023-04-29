Home / News / India /  ‘No business background,’ Nithin Kamath shares how he built his company from the very beginning
Back

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath received the “Entrepreneur of the Year" award from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a media house award ceremony. He took to Twitter and shared his journey of how a successful business can be built without following the norm.

“No Business Background. No Pedigree education across the team. No VC/PE. No Advertising spending. No Spamming customer. @zerodhaonline is an example that a successful business can be built by not following the norm, by average folks with common sense wanting to solve a problem," Kamath tweeted.

Kamath's brother Nikhil Kamath congratulated him on winning the “Entrepreneur of the Year" award. “Congratulations brother, u deserve this and so much more," he wrote on Twitter.

Ankur Warikoo, a Youtuber and influencer also extended greetings to Nithin Kamath for receiving the award. He said that Zerodha's success is critical because it will show the world how this model too can win. 

“I often say this - Zerodha’s success is critical because it will show the world how this model too can win. And should win. Congratulations to the entire team," he tweeted. 

A stock market psychologist, Sunil Minglani also said, “Education is overrated, Integrity is underrated. Congrats Nithin."

“Many Congrats to you and the team Sir :) Sincerely hoping startups follow your model!" a Twitter user congratulated Nithin Kamath

“Absolutely agree! It's inspiring to see businesses succeed without conforming to traditional norms. @zerodhaonline is a testament to the power of creativity, determination, and problem-solving. Proof that with hard work, anything is possible," Jayjit Biswas, Founder of Elite Web3Forum tweeted. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout