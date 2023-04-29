Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath received the “Entrepreneur of the Year" award from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a media house award ceremony. He took to Twitter and shared his journey of how a successful business can be built without following the norm.

“No Business Background. No Pedigree education across the team. No VC/PE. No Advertising spending. No Spamming customer. @zerodhaonline is an example that a successful business can be built by not following the norm, by average folks with common sense wanting to solve a problem," Kamath tweeted.

No Spamming customer@zerodhaonline is an example that a successful business can be built by not following the norm, by average folks with common sense wanting to solve a problem.

Kamath's brother Nikhil Kamath congratulated him on winning the “Entrepreneur of the Year" award. “Congratulations brother, u deserve this and so much more," he wrote on Twitter.

Kamath's brother Nikhil Kamath congratulated him on winning the "Entrepreneur of the Year" award. "Congratulations brother, u deserve this and so much more," he wrote on Twitter.

Ankur Warikoo, a Youtuber and influencer also extended greetings to Nithin Kamath for receiving the award. He said that Zerodha's success is critical because it will show the world how this model too can win.

“I often say this - Zerodha’s success is critical because it will show the world how this model too can win. And should win. Congratulations to the entire team," he tweeted.

A stock market psychologist, Sunil Minglani also said, “Education is overrated, Integrity is underrated. Congrats Nithin."

“Many Congrats to you and the team Sir :) Sincerely hoping startups follow your model!" a Twitter user congratulated Nithin Kamath.

“Absolutely agree! It's inspiring to see businesses succeed without conforming to traditional norms. @zerodhaonline is a testament to the power of creativity, determination, and problem-solving. Proof that with hard work, anything is possible," Jayjit Biswas, Founder of Elite Web3Forum tweeted.