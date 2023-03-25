Zerodha CEO shares account opening trend, gives reality check about broking biz4 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath said, ‘Trading volumes and stockbroking are extremely high beta and can drop off just as quickly as they go up’
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath on Friday shared information regarding the new monthly users of the platform. Kamath shared a chart wherein he showed the Zerodha account opening trend and "midcap 100".
