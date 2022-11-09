Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath watches Kantara, and says, ‘Still have goosebumps…’2 min read . 01:04 PM IST
- Kannada film Kantara has continued to rake in money at the box office. The film has earned more than ₹350 crore worldwide
Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has showered praises on actor and director Rishab Shetty for his recently released film Kantara.
Taking to Twitter, Kamath wrote, "Just watched Kantara, & it is one of those moments when you feel proud to be a Kannadiga. Even more, since my roots are where the movie was shot.
Still have goosebumps from the last 30 mins. It is a must-watch".
Kannada film Kantara has continued to rake in money at the box office. The film has earned more than ₹350 crore worldwide.
Helmed by Rishab Shetty 'Kantara' was released on September 30 and gathered massive responses from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.
Last week, FM Nirmal Sithraman also lauded the film's storyline. The finance minister wrote, "With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab(writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali".
Previously, legendary south actor Rajinikanth also praised the actor for his film. Union Minister of Trade and Commerce Piyush Goyal has also appreciated director Shetty during Investor Summit.
Goyal was so impressed by the movie that he asked the industry leaders to take note of the success of Kantara.
Goyal referred to the movie while explaining how the Fortune 500 companies in San Francisco discussed with him how they looked at Karnataka and Bengaluru to grow their businesses.
“Hearing from fortune 500 companies, the way they are looking to grow and expand their operations in and around Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, I almost felt it was like a rerun of the movie Kantara," Goyal said.
He said the movie was a low-budget film with a very small investment showcasing the indigenous art form and culture of Karnataka. The flick has been making waves in the commercial and critical spheres.
Rajinikanth wrote, " "The unknown is more than the known" no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."
After the massive response, fans on social media started the #KantaraForOscars trend and demanded that the film has to be considered for the Academy Awards.
In the past couple of years, many south Indian films like 'Baahubali', 'KGF', 'Pushpa', 'Karthikeya 2' and now 'Kantara' got a worldwide appreciation for their amazing content.
Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty who is playing a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.
