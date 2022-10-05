Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath's advice on his birthday1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 10:53 AM IST
- How you take care of your health post 35 is what determines quality of life post 60, said Zerodha's Nithin Kamath
On his birthday, online brokerage firm Zerodha's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) in a tweet on Wednesday said that taking care of one's health post 35 determines quality of life post 60 and also thanked the medical progress that will ensure many living longer than 60.