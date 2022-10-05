On his birthday, online brokerage firm Zerodha's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) in a tweet on Wednesday said that taking care of one's health post 35 determines quality of life post 60 and also thanked the medical progress that will ensure many living longer than 60.

“How you take care of your health post 35 is what determines quality of life post 60. Thanks to medical progress most of us are going to live much longer than 60. Internalizing this & not binging in any form is a big goal that I have met as I look back as I turn a year older," Kamath tweeted.

Internalizing this & not binging in any form is a big goal that I have met as I look back as I turn a year older.😬 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 5, 2022

Zerodha, the Bengaluru-based brokerage, began operations in August 2010. Born on October 5, 1979, Nithin Kamath launched the startup was with his brother Nikhil Kamath with their own funds and has zero debt. The retail brokerage firm has customers that trade in stocks, currencies, commodities, mutual funds, bonds through Zerodha app.

As per its website, the company has more than 1 crore clients contribute to over 15% of all retail order volumes in India daily by trading and investing in Futures and Options, Commodity derivatives, Currency derivatives Stocks, initial public offerings (IPOs), direct mutual funds, bonds and government securities.

Kite is its flagship trading platform with streaming market data, charts, and more which is available on Android and iOS devices. Whereas, Coin by Zerodha is a direct mutual funds platform - an order collection platform that collects orders on behalf of clients and places them on BSE StarMF for execution.