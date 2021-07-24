Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath is quite active on the social media site Twitter. From news related to Zerodha to stock markets to gifting ideas for your loved ones, his tweet receives a good response. His recent tweet is about his all-time favourite song. Nithin Kamath said that when he was asked about his favourite song, he decided to sing and share the same.

"I got asked what my favourite song of all time was. So I decided to sing & share it. Peak WFH!"Nithin Kamath tweeted along with the video the song in which he is playing the guitar and singing a song

Nithin Kamath's all-time favourite song is 'Zindagi kaisi hai paheli'. This song is from the 1971 classic Anand which was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and featured stalwarts Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The film had a message — “Babumoshay, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahin (life should be big, not long)."





Zerodha, the Bengaluru-based brokerage that began operations in August 2010. The startup was launched by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath with their own funds and has zero debt.

Zerodha has over 6 million customers, more than 3.7 million were added in FY21 alone.

