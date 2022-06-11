Zerodha founder says crypto investors accidentally got lucky due to taxation

Beginning April 1, 2022, a new framework of fixed 30% tax on income from crypto assets is in force, indicating that will have to pay 30% tax on earnings from digital currencies. From Assessment Year 2023-24, the taxpayer will be required to pay a 30% tax on cryptocurrency implying that all income from the transfer of VDAs (Virtual Digital Assets) in FY 2022-23 will be taxed at a 30% rate, with an additional TDS tax of 1% with a threshold cap of ₹50,000 per year on all trading transactions beginning in July 2022. Meanwhile, Indian crypto exchanges have seen increased activity in recent months, which might be attributed to the tax policy. As the TDS may reduce liquidity on exchanges, certain investors may benefit from cryptos as the taxation makes crypto trading legitimate.

