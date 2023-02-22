As the world's biggest tech companies continue to collectively layoff more than 150,000 workers in recent months to reduce costs, Nikhil Kamath, founder of Zerodha and True Beacon, asked Indian students going abroad to pursue higher studies to reconsider the new universities set up in the country.

“With rising interest rates in the west & mass firing in high-paid tech jobs, one must reconsider the new universities set up in India, which have improved tremendously," the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur wrote on Twitter.

Explaining further, Kamath said, “It's one thing to go abroad to study and network, another to be saddled with crazy debt for life at 7-8%."

In his tweet, Kamath shared a chart curated by InvestyWise, which showed around 44.87 per cent increase since 2018 in Indian students visiting abroad to study.

With rising interest rates in the west & mass firing in high-paid tech jobs, one must reconsider the new universities set up in India, which have improved tremendously. It's one thing to go abroad to study and network, another to be saddled with crazy debt for life at 7-8%... pic.twitter.com/3Z4V3CUlzn — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) February 22, 2023

The total number of Indian students who went abroad to study has increased over the past year, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Dr Subhas Sarkar, the Minister of State for Education, informed the Lok Sabha that around 7.5 lakh students approximately went abroad last year. The number of students who went abroad (7,50,365 students) rose 68.79 per cent as against 4,44,553 students in 2021.

The number of Indian nationals pursuing studies abroad increased from 4.54 lakh in 2017 to 5.17 lakh in 2018, according to the data.

There was also a significant rise in 2019 as well, with 5.86 lakh candidates leaving the country for higher education. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of Indian nationals in foreign varsities witnessed a severe dip in its record as only 2.59 lakh students registered for higher studies. The numbers saw a slight increase in 2021 with 4.44 lakh registrations.

Among the many countries, the popular study-abroad destinations included the US, UK, and Australia. Detailed information was shared by Subhas Sarkar, in a written response to a question by JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh.