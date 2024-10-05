Zerodha sends birthday wishes to CEO Nithin Kamath, says ’world’s most handsome broker’

Zerodha sent birthday wishes to their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath in an innovative way. On their social media post on platform X on Saturday, October 5, Zerodha titled Kamath as the “world's most handsome broker.”

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published5 Oct 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Brokerage firm Zerodha wished CEO Nithin Kamath on his birthday on Saturday, October 5.
The online brokerage platform Zerodha sent birthday wishes to their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath in an innovative way. On their social media post on platform X on Saturday, October 5, Zerodha titled Kamath as the “world's most handsome broker.”

“Happy birthday to @nithin0dha, the world's most handsome broker!” said the online brokerage in its post on platform X.

The brokerage tagged a website in its post, which titles Nithin Kamath as the world's most handsome stock broker and also provides a link to Kamath's personal homepage website, which highlights his personal life, his likes, and his life's journey to becoming what he is now.

Kamath's journey to Zerodha

Nithin Kamath mentioned on his personal homepage website that he was an average student and discovered trading and the stock markets by accident at the age of 17 years.

“I’ve been through the boom and bust journey every good trader experiences. In the early 2000s, I borrowed money and blew up my trading account and then worked in a call center for 4 years trying to make up for the debt, while also trading on the side,” said Nithin Kamath on his personal homepage.

Kamath stated how he became a franchisee of Reliance Money, a brokerage firm, to start an advisory. His younger brother, Nikhil Kamath, also joined him during this time. With his younger brother trading, he decided to set aside some time to build a brokerage firm they felt was needed as traders, according to his website.

In 2010, they founded Zerodha, pooling in “just enough money” to start the brokerage firm.

“We started out as a small team, had no pedigree education, no background in tech, no experience, but had a passion for capital markets and the intent to help other traders like us,” said Nithin Kamath.

Mint reported on September 25 that Zerodha reported a revenue of 8,320 crore and a net profit of 4,700 crore, citing the founder.

 

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 03:02 PM IST
