Zerodha, Upstox's stock trading platforms face connectivity issues1 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 12:57 PM IST
- Cloudflare is currently experiencing issues in India, due to which some services may be temporarily inaccessible
Online brokerage firm Zerodha on Tuesday said it is getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on its trading platform Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs and suggested the users to try using an alternate internet connection. Later, the brokerage informed that the Cloudflare network is back to normal and all sites are functional now.