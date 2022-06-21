Online brokerage firm Zerodha on Tuesday said it is getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on its trading platform Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs and suggested the users to try using an alternate internet connection. Later, the brokerage informed that the Cloudflare network is back to normal and all sites are functional now.

“We are getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs. We are taking this up with Cloudflare. In the meanwhile, please try using an alternate internet connection," said Zerodha in a tweet earlier in the day.

Cloudflare (network transit, proxy, security provider) used by most of the internet businesses around the world, is having a global outage. Major websites across the globe are showing 500 error. Cloudfare also confirmed that the issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.

“The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here," Cloudfare had informed in a tweet.

A Cloudflare outage has said to hit several popular services including Discord, Omegle, DoorDash, Crunchyroll, NordVPN, and Feedly. Other popular services that have confirmed they are impacted include Zerodha, Medium.com, Buffer, iSpirt, Upstox and Social Blade.

Meanwhile, Zerodha suggested that if users are unable to use its websites or apps, then they should try switching to a different ISP as a different route may work.

Another brokerage trading platform Upstox also tweeted “Our CDN partner, Cloudflare is currently experiencing issues in India, due to which some of our services may be temporarily inaccessible."