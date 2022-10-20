Zerodha co-founders (and brothers) – Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath – have increased their donation by 300% to ₹100 crore in FY 2021-2022, making them the ninth-largest individual givers in India, the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 revealed on Thursday.
“Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha with a 308% year-on-year increase in philanthropic donations lead the list of individuals who have increased their contributions (in percentage terms) to social causes," Hurun India said in its report.
The Kamath brothers have pledged a quarter of their wealth to philanthropy and have plans to give back ₹750 crore over the next three years, the statement read.
Both Nithin and Nikhil Kamath are passionate about causes like climate change solutions and livelihoods, Hurun India said.
The report further added, “The Kamath brothers’ have committed $$100mn to Rainmatter Foundation, which will work to support grassroots individuals, organisations, and companies working on solutions for climate change. Special focus will be on afforestation, ecological restoration and livelihoods."
Meanwhile, 36-year- old Nikhil Kamath is also the youngest philanthropist in the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.
HCL's shiv Nadar most generous
HCL founder Shiv Nadar topped as the most generous person in the country with an annual donation of ₹1,161 crore. The 77-year-old has reclaimed the 'India's most generous' title with a donation of ₹3 crore per day.
Wipro's Azim Premji, 77, slipped to the second position with an annual donation of ₹484 crore after ruling at the top position for the last two consecutive years, it said.
Gautam Adani, India's richest man, ranked seventh in Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022, with a donation of ₹190 crore.
The report also revealed that in India a total of 15 individuals made an annual donation of over ₹100 crore, 20 donated over ₹50 crore and 43 over ₹20 crore.
A M Naik, 80, group chairman of Larsen and Toubro, who donated ₹142 crore, is the country's most generous professional manager, the report stated.
