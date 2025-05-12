Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath asks Bangalore traffic commissioners 'if VIPs are above traffic rules', gets THIS answer

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who recently had an open discussion with Bengaluru Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner of Police in his podcast, raised the point 'if VIPs are above traffic rules'.

During the interaction with IPS officers B Dayananda (Commissioner of Police) and MN Anucheth (Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic), Nikhil Kamath asked Dayananda ‘do police fine politicians when they break a signal?’

Replying to the question, B Dayananda said, "No, this wont' be. This a convoy going. Generally, they give the green signal there. They don't break the ... this thing, but generally, they get the green and go."

"Generally, when a VVIP convoy is moving, that is the chief minister or the governor, we ensure that the corridor is kept free for their movement."

If it's right for VIPs to break traffic rules: On being asked if it's right for VIPs to break lines or break traffic rules, B Dayananda replied, “I would rephrase the question as whether they should enjoy this preferential movement. For a person holding the position of chief minister, or even the governor or the prime minister, it becomes all the more necessary.”

"It's not a matter of, you know, a show-off kind of a thing, but it becomes a matter of necessity, he has to move. Plus, security concerns also matter. Most of these individuals have high security threat perception also. From that perspective also, it has be ensured that they get free movement. Otherwise, enroute, something can happen," he added.

Are there too many people with that privilege? Following this, Nikhil Kamath questioned if there are too many people with that privilege.

To this, MN Anucheth said, “No, it's on the constitutional post. So basically, the security arrangements or schemes are done as per the position occupied by the individual. So depending on that, even inn Bangalore, it's not that everybody gets that preferential treatment. It's just that there are many number of positions in our government, which require that kind of a security scheme, which requires priority signalling or preferential signalling..”