Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath made a witty observation of the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Twitter. In a tweet, Kamath compared the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match with a liquor company vs a cement company.

Watched ipl after a long time, Bangalore vs Chennai now feels more like a liquor company vs a cement company...

Good/bad,thoughts ? — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) April 12, 2022

It must be noted that in the IPL, CSK is owned by India Cements Limited whereas the owner of RCB is United Spirits, a beverages company.

Kamath did not clarify whether he was making the comparison based on the ownership of the two IPL teams or was he talking about the stocks of the two companies. As per the Indian stock exchanges, India Cement's stock has risen by 2.20% in the past five days, while the United Spirits stock has fallen 3.47% in the same period.

Yesterday, CSK completed a comfortable 23 runs victory over RCB at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Robin Uthappa played his IPL career-best inning of 88 while Shivam Dube smashed a thrilling 95* as the pair stitched a mammoth partnership of 165 runs to help CSK reach the highest total of the IPL 2022 -- 216/4. Among bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana was the star for CSK as he scalped four wickets while their skipper Ravindra Jadeja took three to completely dismantle the chase of RCB.

This is CSK's first win after five matches in the IPL 2022 while for RCB this is their only second defeat.