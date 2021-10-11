Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath shared a word of praise for new cars made by Indian manufacturers Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors. Kamath took to Twitter to state that cars made by these domestic companies can now beat international offerings in the same segment in not only pricing, but also in terms of look and feel.

The Zerodha CEO went on to compare vehicles from Mahindra and Tata Motors with apps from new-age Indian technology first businesses.

“The new cars from M&M & Tata have to be making each one of us feeling proud. Finally feels like we can not only beat international cars in the same segment in pricing but also in terms of the look & feel. Just like with apps from new-age Indian technology first businesses," Kamath tweeted.

The new cars from M&M & Tata have to be making each one of us feeling proud🇮🇳 Finally feels like we can not only beat international cars in the same segment in pricing but also in terms of the look & feel. Just like with apps from new-age Indian technology first businesses. — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 11, 2021

In response to Kamath's tweet, several Twitter users pointed out that the cars by Mahindra and Tata are also doing well on safety parameters. Meanwhile others called for better after-sales services by Indian auto majors.

Others users in the comments hoped that similar success is emulated in the indigenous electric mobility segment.

One week ago, Tata Motors unveiled its much-awaited micro SUV Punch in India. Bookings for Tata Punch are open for a token price of ₹21,000 via Tata dealerships. The pricing details for Tata Punch will be revealed during an event on October 20.

Tata Punch will available in 4 distinct personas with both Manual (MT) and Automatic (AMT) transmission options along with customisation packs.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Mahindra XUV700 completed 50,000 bookings for its XUIV700 SUV. On the first day, the company received 25,000 bookings in a matter of just 57 minutes. Mahindra has received cumulative bookings of 50,000 units in a total of 3 hours.

On the first day of booking, the Mahindra XUV700 was selling at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh. On the second day, the company revised the prices. The entry price point of the SUV was ₹12.49 lakh for the second day of booking. The price of the SUV will now be in accordance with the prevailing prices on the day of the delivery of the car.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.