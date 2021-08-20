The founder of ClayWorks Spaces Technology had a cheeky complaint to share on LinkedIn about having a similar complaint helpline as retail brokerage company Zerodha.

ClayWorks' Rahul Singh wrote: "Similar Hotline Nos Trouble - The amount of calls we handle for Zerodha (080 47181 888) in a week is 10x times of our own calls (080 47111 888)😀. Time to bill Zerodha for customer care services😎 Btw, this made me open an account with Zerodha as well (sic)," he wrote and tagged Nikhil Kamath.

Replying to this, Kamath wrote: "Can you also maybe tell them to check https://support.zerodha.com/ before calling 🤐 (our first response to users). Kidding, we are sending across some chocolates to your office for the trouble."

Singh further welcomed Kamath's offer.

“No trouble, Nithin! We all love Zerodha. Chocolates will make it even sweeter 😁 Cheers!" he wrote.

Kamath went on to share the exchange on Twitter as well where multiple people shared their experiences of being a Zerodha customer.

I think the @zerodhaonline should implement customer support similar to the customer support of @swiggy_in, there have been incidents where I literally wanted to make a call to them but they would resolve my query right there.



FYI, I'm loyal to @zerodhaonline for 6+ yrs now. — Prashant Dwivedi (@pdwivedi24) August 20, 2021

