The lure of easy money is perhaps what attracts people to trading and investing. The greed to make quick bucks is so much that traders end up sharing sharing login credentials in promise of high returns. Zerodha's Nithin Kamath has advised investors/traders not to share their credentials. “Don't share login credentials, like a bank, there are illegal ways to move money out of a trading account," Nithin Kamath tweeted.

A lot of investors, unknowingly or driven by greed, fall for these.

“A trader was lured into sharing login credentials on a telegram group by promising high returns. Scammer created a loss & moved it to another account & disappeared. Don't share login credentials, like a bank, there are illegal ways to move money out of a trading account," Zerodha founder tweeted.

Don't share login credentials, like a bank, there are illegal ways to move money out of a trading account. 1/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 16, 2022

“2 ways in which money can be moved once access is compromised: Buying penny stocks which are part of a pump & dump scheme at high prices. Buying illiquid option contracts at a higher than theoretical price and covering back quickly at a lower price," his tweet read.

He further added that online brokerage Zerodha saw a large dip in such scams after mandating TOTP.

TOTP stands for Time-based One-Time Passwords and is a common form of two factor authentication (2FA)

“We saw a large dip in such scams after mandating TOTP for trading penny stocks of questionable repute & options contracts with no liquidity. We are now extending this list of option contracts to a lot more. But this will help only if TOTP isn't shared by the customer," he said in another tweet.

Zerodha also showed them how to remain vigilant of such frauds to avoid being duped

What can you do?

Never share your login credentials with anyone enabling others to trade on your behalf.

Setup TOTP to add an additional layer of security to your account.

If you don’t understand options, don’t trade them even if someone is asking you to. Options are risky and you need to understand them well before you trade them.

If you had given access to someone who has created such an artificial loss, you can lodge a police complaint against the fraudster, let our compliance team know about it, and we will help you with the case.

Don’t trust stock tips that promise quick returns. Do your research before investing. At least, confirm if the business and promoters are legitimate.

Don’t trust SMS asking to invest in penny stocks. Many scammers send SMS using shortcodes that make it seem like it is from a reputed brokerage firm. Variations of the name “Zerodha" have been illegally used by scammers recently.

If you receive an SMS asking you to invest in a penny stock, make sure to report it to TRAI and help save others from falling to the fraud. Check this on how to report to TRAI.