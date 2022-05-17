Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says don't share login credentials. Know why2 min read . Updated: 17 May 2022, 07:45 AM IST
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath explains ways in which money can be moved once access is compromised
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath explains ways in which money can be moved once access is compromised
|
Listen to this article
The lure of easy money is perhaps what attracts people to trading and investing. The greed to make quick bucks is so much that traders end up sharing sharing login credentials in promise of high returns. Zerodha's Nithin Kamath has advised investors/traders not to share their credentials. “Don't share login credentials, like a bank, there are illegal ways to move money out of a trading account," Nithin Kamath tweeted.
A lot of investors, unknowingly or driven by greed, fall for these.
“A trader was lured into sharing login credentials on a telegram group by promising high returns. Scammer created a loss & moved it to another account & disappeared. Don't share login credentials, like a bank, there are illegal ways to move money out of a trading account," Zerodha founder tweeted.
He further added that once access is compromised, money can be moved in two ways- Buying penny stocks, Buying illiquid option contracts.
“2 ways in which money can be moved once access is compromised: Buying penny stocks which are part of a pump & dump scheme at high prices. Buying illiquid option contracts at a higher than theoretical price and covering back quickly at a lower price," his tweet read.
He further added that online brokerage Zerodha saw a large dip in such scams after mandating TOTP.
TOTP stands for Time-based One-Time Passwords and is a common form of two factor authentication (2FA)
“We saw a large dip in such scams after mandating TOTP for trading penny stocks of questionable repute & options contracts with no liquidity. We are now extending this list of option contracts to a lot more. But this will help only if TOTP isn't shared by the customer," he said in another tweet.
Zerodha also showed them how to remain vigilant of such frauds to avoid being duped
What can you do?