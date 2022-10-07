‘Protein before a drink’: Zerodha CEO's 5 steps to maintain a healthy lifestyle

‘Protein before a drink’: Zerodha CEO's 5 steps to maintain a healthy lifestyle3 min read . 02:15 PM IST
Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to share that ‘not binging in any form is a big goal that I have met as I look back as I turn a year older’
Founder and CEO of Zerodha Nithin Kamath is no stranger to the unhealthy lifestyle of today's young adults. The stock broker boss has been on a mission to indulge in a rather healthier lifestyle also pushed his employees to follow the same. From attempting to avoid binge eating to switching off devices two hours before going to sleep, this 43 year old on his birthday 5 October took to Twitter to share some wisdom.
The lookout for a healthier lifestyle has been the latest vogue and more importantly need of the hour for the young adults who spend most of their time in front of their computers owing to rapid digitaisation, that has also significantly reduced physical labour.
Kamath took to Twitter to share that 'not binging in any form is a big goal that I have met as I look back as I turn a year older".
The millennials and generation Z or Gen Z have often admitted to binge eating or binging more as an emotional support, during the changing busier lifestyle. An example of a binge episode might be- an individual would eat a bowl of cereal with milk, 2 scoops of ice cream, ½ bag of chips and a sleeve of cookies in a two hour period, shortly after a full size dinner. Kamath says ‘not binging’ would be one step towards a healthy lifestyle.
In August, Kamath announced a fitness challenge for Zerodha employees, that would allow them to win upto ₹10 lakh for accomplishing activity targets. Kamath stated the challenge would involve burning at least 350 calories a day. But the goal could vary. On the company's fitness trackers, there will be an option to set daily targets, he said.
Earlier, in April, Zerodha had announced incentives for employees for losing weight. The announcement had to backlash on social media. Many argued how that the initiative was discriminatory and could lead to the body-shaming.
Kamath then provided an explanation saying, his idea had been to "nudge everyone to move, adding that sedentary lifestyles were as injurious as smoking.
Further a netizen asked him if he would share more information or daily routine changes that made him healthier to which he provided five points.
-Kamath said switching off devices after dinner and at least two hours before sleeping
-The Zerodha CEO said he also practices Yoga Nidra (sleeping consciously) or meditates for 10 minutes before going to bed.
-Kamath mentioned setting daily activity targets or daily goals for himself helps him maintain a calmer lifestyle
-The Zerodha founder said he maintains consuming protein before he drinks alcohol in order to not binge eat after he is drunk
-Fasting for 12 hours also forms a part of his routine.
Zerodha, the Bengaluru-based brokerage, began operations in August 2010. Born on October 5, 1979, Nithin Kamath launched the startup was with his brother Nikhil Kamath with their own funds and has zero debt. The retail brokerage firm has customers that trade in stocks, currencies, commodities, mutual funds, bonds through Zerodha app.
As per its website, the company has more than 1 crore clients contribute to over 15% of all retail order volumes in India daily by trading and investing in Futures and Options, Commodity derivatives, Currency derivatives Stocks, initial public offerings (IPOs), direct mutual funds, bonds and government securities.
