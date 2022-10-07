‘Protein before a drink’: Zerodha CEO's 5 steps to maintain a healthy lifestyle

Founder and CEO of Zerodha Nithin Kamath is no stranger to the unhealthy lifestyle of today's young adults. The stock broker boss has been on a mission to indulge in a rather healthier lifestyle also pushed his employees to follow the same. From attempting to avoid binge eating to switching off devices two hours before going to sleep, this 43 year old on his birthday 5 October took to Twitter to share some wisdom.

