'Zero-tolerance policy against mafia': DG Prashant Kumar after Asad, Ghulam encounter2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 04:15 PM IST
- Earlier, a UP STF led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal in Jhansi killed Asad and Ghulam on Thursday who were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and had a reward of ₹5 lakh each.
With son of a gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed -- Asad and son of Maksudan -- Ghulam, encountered by the Uttar Pradesh Police on 13 April, state Special DG, Law & Order said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×