With son of a gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed -- Asad and son of Maksudan -- Ghulam, encountered by the Uttar Pradesh Police on 13 April, state Special DG, Law & Order said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia.

DG Prashant Kumar while speaking with the media said, "The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia. The result of this policy is before everyone today."

"We had information that to help the accused Atiq and Ashraf escape there could be an attack on the police convoy bringing them back to UP in the case (Umesh Pal murder case). In view of this information, teams of civil police and special forces were deployed," he added.

Earlier, a UP STF led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal in Jhansi killed Asad and Ghulam on Thursday who were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and had a reward of ₹5 lakh each. The UP STF also reported the recovery of sophisticated foreign-made weapons -- British Bulldog Revolver .455 bore and Walther P88 7.63 bore pistol.

The bodies of Asad and Ghulam were brought to Jhansi Medical College for examination amid heavy security.

Meanwhile, state police brought convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on 13 April to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Apart from Atiq, the Uttar Pradesh police also brought his brother former MLA Ashraf to the CJM court.

As per details, the Prayagraj police unit is likely to plead for a 14-day custody remand of Atiq and his brother Ashraf to question them.

Earlier on 28 March, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj MP-MLA Court held Ashraf along with Atiq Ahmed held guilty in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Also, the court sentenced Atiq to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of the now-deceased Umesh Pal.

With agency inputs.