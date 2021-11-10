Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Zika outbreak in Kanpur: 3 more cases reported, total count reaches 91

Zika outbreak in Kanpur: 3 more cases reported, total count reaches 91

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito named Aedes aegypti (AP)
1 min read . 09:00 PM IST Livemint

  • The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on 25 October. Later, the Central Government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The cumulative tally of the Zika virus touched 91 on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after three more positive cases were reported in the city today. 

According to reports, 17 people have recovered and tested negative for the virus.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting with officials of the Health Department in Kanpur today to review the Zika virus situation in the city, reported news agency ANI.

"The Chief Minister will arrive here today. Ahead of his arrival, we are also running a Zika virus control camp and awareness campaign with the health department," said KD Tiwari, a Kanpur Municipal Corporation official.

"Awareness is being spread among people that how this virus spreads and how it can be prevented. People have been advised to use full-sleeved clothing and mosquito nets. They have also been advised to not let water stagnate anywhere. Fogging and cleaning is being done by the municipal corporation team," he further said.

The Chief Minister will also visit a family infected with the virus in the city after the meeting.

The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on 25 October. Later, the Central Government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this infection are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.

