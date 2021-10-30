Zika virus: Three more people, including two Indian Air Force personnel, have tested positive for the Zika virus in Kanpur, according to PTI. With three fresh cases of Zika virus, the tally has reached four in Uttar Pradesh.

"All the three fresh cases are males, of which two are IAF personnel, and one is a civilian. Kanpur reported its first ever Zika virus case on October 22 when an IAF warrant officer was tested positive for Zika virus," Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur, Dr Nepal Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

After first case was detected, the health officials collected samples of 22 people who were in close contact with the infected person, for testing and all samples tested negative.

The CMO said 465 samples, collected over two consecutive days on Thursday and Friday, were sent to KGMU Lucknow lab for testing.

Of this, 3 samples came out positive for Zika virus, he said. Those tested positive were in the age group of 30 to 41 years and a couple of them were asymptomatic and residing in the vicinity of IAF station hangars.

The IAF personnel diagnosed with Zika virus positive were admitted to the Air Force Hospital.

The Union Health Ministry on 25 October informed that it had rushed a high level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to assist the State Health authorities for control and containment measures of the Zika virus disease.

A 57-year-old male from Kanpur has tested positive for Zika virus disease on 22nd October.

