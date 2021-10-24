Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zika virus case reported in Kanpur, first in Uttar Pradesh

Zika virus case reported in Kanpur, first in Uttar Pradesh

Before UP, cases of Zika virus were detected in Kerala and Maharashtra.
07:19 PM IST

  • Kanpur's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Nepal Singh that the IAF officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district

The first case of Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh has been detected in Kanpur, a health official said on Sunday. The official said a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection on Saturday, the first in Kanpur.

Kanpur's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Nepal Singh that the IAF officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district.

Following mysterious symptoms in the case, the blood sample was collected and sent to Pune for proper examination which confirmed that the patient was Zika virus positive, he said, adding the report was received on Saturday.

After his result came out to be positive, the area was sanitised by the municipal corporation.

Twenty-two more samples of persons who came in contact with the patient and those who have the same symptoms have also been sent for examination, Singh said.

Health and civic bodies’ officials have been put on alert to deal with the situation. Besides, several teams have also been tasked to check the spread of the virus in the district, officials said.

Before UP, cases of Zika virus were detected in Kerala and Maharashtra.

What is Zika virus?

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), Zika virus is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. This virus was first identified in humans in Uganda and Tanzania in 1952.

Symptoms generally include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, or headaches. Most symptoms can last for two-seven days. It can also be transmitted through sexual intercourse.

Experts have also figured out an association between Zika virus infection and adverse pregnancy and fetal outcomes.

