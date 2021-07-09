In the first case of Zika virus in Kerala, a 24-year-old pregnant woman has been diagnosed with the mosquito transmitted disease, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

There are 13 other suspected cases of the virus from Thiruvananthapuram, the minister told PTI, adding the government was awaiting confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune.

Of the 19 samples sent from Thiruvananthapuram, 13 health workers, including doctors, are suspected to be positive for Zika, the minister said.

The condition of the woman was satisfactory. Though she does not have any travel history outside the state, her house is on the Tamil Nadu border. A week ago,hermother had also shown similar symptoms, a government release added. The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue including fever, skin rashes and joint pain.

What is Zika

Zika virus spreads mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, which bites during the day. Aedes mosquitoes are the same that transmit dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. The virus can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus and can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations.

It is also associated with other complications of pregnancy including preterm birth and miscarriage. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals infected with the Zika virus can also transmit the disease to their sex partners.

Symptoms of Zika virus infection

The symptoms for the mosquito-borne disease include mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. The incubation period of Zika virus disease is estimated to be 3–14 days and the symptoms typically last for 2–7 days. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Zika treatment

According to US CDC, there is no specific medicine or vaccine for Zika virus.

Treat the symptoms.

Get plenty of rest.

Drink fluids to prevent dehydration.

Take medicine such as acetaminophen (Tylenol®) to reduce fever and pain.

Do not take aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) until dengue can be ruled out to reduce the risk of bleeding.

If you are taking medicine for another medical condition, talk to your healthcare provider before taking additional medication.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.