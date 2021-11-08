Kanpur Zika outbreak: With 10 testing positive for Zika, Kanpur's total tally of infection are nearing 100-mark. So far, 89 people, including 17 children, have tested positive for Zika in one of the major cities of Uttar Pradesh - the most populous state of India.

Dr Nepal Singh, chief medical officer of Kanpur district, said that there has been a surge in cases of the Zika and the health department has formed several teams to contain the further spread.

Kanpur reported first the case of Zika on 23 October, when an Indian Air Force officer had tested positive. Three Indian Air Force personnel were among 10 who tested for Zika virus in Kanpur on Sunday.

On Saturday, 13 people had tested positive for Zika. One case was also reported from neighbouring Kannauj district.

"Out of the 89 infected people, 55 are men and 34 are women. Among these, 23 are those having age below 21 years. Of the total infected people, 12 are Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. This includes 11 men and one woman," said District Magistrate Vishak G Ayyar.

So far, a total of 3,283 samples have been collected from the city and sent to the virology lab of KGMU in Lucknow and NIV in Pune for testing.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus and hence, getting rid of mosquitoes is the safe way out. To check the spread of the disease, health teams are undertaking sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying and identifying fever patients, screening seriously ill people and pregnant women.

With agency inputs

