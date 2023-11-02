Zika virus found in mosquito near Bengaluru, alert issued: Report

A case of Zika virus has been detected near Bengaluru in a mosquito in Chikkaballapur, prompting a health alert in the area.

Dr S Mahesh, District Health Officer said that a total of 100 samples were collected from across the state, of which, six were from Chikkaballapur, five tested negative, and one was found positive, according to a report published by NDTV.

The mosquito that was discovered to be infected was one of the many specimens gathered throughout a statewide campaign. Results were released on October 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last year, a five-year-old girl from Karnataka was confirmed to be infected with the Zika virus. A 67-year-old man was found infected with the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Pune in December 2022. Earlier, a seven-year-old girl was found infected with the virus transmitted through mosquito bites in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Zika virus (ZIKV) disease (ZVD) is considered to be one of the significant public health diseases of concern post-2016 outbreak in Brazil. Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day.

Rashes, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headaches are common symptoms of the disease, according to WHO. The symptoms usually last for 2-7 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since its discovery in the Zika forest in Uganda in 1947, several outbreaks of ZVD have been reported from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Some cases were found a few months ago in Kerala, Maharashtra and UP.

Zika virus disease is usually relatively mild and requires no specific treatment. People sick with the Zika virus should get plenty of rest, drink enough fluids, and treat pain and fever with paracetamol. If symptoms worsen, they should seek medical care and advice. There is currently no vaccine available.

