Zika virus: The Centre on Monday sent a multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh after state's first Zika virus case was reported from Kanpur. An Indian Air Force personnel on Sunday tested positive for Zika virus. Today, the Union Health Ministry rushed a team comprising of an entomologist, public health specialists and gynaecologist drawn from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Center for Disease Control and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi to assist the State Health authorities for control and containment measures of the Zika virus disease.

All you need to know about Zika virus

Transmission

Zika virus disease is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Aedes mosquitoes usually bite during the day, peaking during early morning and late afternoon/evening. This is the same mosquito that transmits dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. Zika virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania..

Zika is also transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy, through sexual contact, transfusion of blood and blood products, and organ transplantation. As per WHO, Zika virus can also be transmitted through sexual intercourse. This is of concern due to an association between Zika infection and adverse pregnancy and fetal outcomes.

Symptoms

A majority of those infected with Zika virus disease either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body ache, joint pains.

Zika virus infection should be suspected in patients reporting with acute onset of fever, maculo-papular rash and arthralgia, among those individuals who travelled to areas with ongoing transmission during the two weeks preceding the onset of illness.

Treatment

Severe forms of disease requiring hospitalization is uncommon and fatalities are rare. There is no vaccine or drug available to prevent/treat Zika virus disease at present. Symptoms of Zika virus infection are usually mild. People with symptoms such as fever, rash, or arthralgia should get plenty of rest, drink fluids, and treat pain and fever with common medicines. If symptoms worsen, they should seek medical care and advice.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.