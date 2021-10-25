Zika virus found in UP: Spread, symptoms, treatment. All you need to know

Zika virus disease is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Aedes mosquitoes usually bite during the day, peaking during early morning and late afternoon/evening. This is the same mosquito that transmits dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. Zika virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania..