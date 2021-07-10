As Kerala health department remains on high alert in light of the recent outbreak of Zika cases, state's top health expert has clarified that there is no need to worry about it right now.

Dr Mathew Varghese, public health expert in Kerala, stated that zika virus does not transmit through contact or droplets. He also urged people "not to create a scare".

"Zika virus is not spread by contact or aerosols. It is spread by mosquitos; a different epidemiology. I would not worry about it right now. Epidemiologists and Kerala Public Health Department have to be concerned. We should not create a scare," Dr Varghese said.

On new kinds of mutations seen in the novel coronavirus, Dr Varghese stated that it is common for viruses to undergo such changes. He further warned that we might see more mutations in the future and need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to stay safe.

"Mutation is normal for viruses and they will keep mutating as long as their viruses are multiplying. That is the norm. We should be prepared for various types of mutants to be present in the environment, in the future and therefore we have to be careful and keep following COVID-appropriate behaviour," he said.

Dr Varghese also noted that population in India is not immunised at the same level as the US or the UK.

"Presently, the numbers that have been immunised in our country are less. The number of persons that have been infected in some of the tourist spots is less because they have not been affected by the virus to that extent. Therefore we have to be careful," he said.

We need to be careful particularly in areas that are crowded and closed, he said, adding that wearing masks, hand washing and social distancing should be followed even while visiting tourist places.

