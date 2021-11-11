OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh: Two positive cases reported in Lucknow
Listen to this article

Two cases of Zika virus were reported in Lucknow, confirmed Dr Ved Vrat Singh, Director General Medical & Health, Govt of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Earlier, three more Zika virus-positive cases were reported in Kanpur on Wednesday.

Active Zika cases in Kanpur stood at 91.

A total of 17 people have recovered and tested negative for the virus, according to updates from the health department.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with officials of the Health Department in Kanpur to review the Zika virus situation in the city, as per government sources.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout