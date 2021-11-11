Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh: Two positive cases reported in Lucknow1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2021, 10:30 PM IST
Meanwhile, active Zika cases in Kanpur stood at 91 on Wednesday
Two cases of Zika virus were reported in Lucknow, confirmed Dr Ved Vrat Singh, Director General Medical & Health, Govt of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
Earlier, three more Zika virus-positive cases were reported in Kanpur on Wednesday.
Active Zika cases in Kanpur stood at 91.
A total of 17 people have recovered and tested negative for the virus, according to updates from the health department.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with officials of the Health Department in Kanpur to review the Zika virus situation in the city, as per government sources.
Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.
