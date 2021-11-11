Two cases of Zika virus were reported in Lucknow, confirmed Dr Ved Vrat Singh, Director General Medical & Health, Govt of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Earlier, three more Zika virus-positive cases were reported in Kanpur on Wednesday.

Active Zika cases in Kanpur stood at 91.

A total of 17 people have recovered and tested negative for the virus, according to updates from the health department.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with officials of the Health Department in Kanpur to review the Zika virus situation in the city, as per government sources.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.