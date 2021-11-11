Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh: Two positive cases reported in Lucknow

Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh: Two positive cases reported in Lucknow

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito named Aedes aegypti (AP)
1 min read . 11 Nov 2021 Livemint

Meanwhile, active Zika cases in Kanpur stood at 91 on Wednesday

Two cases of Zika virus were reported in Lucknow, confirmed Dr Ved Vrat Singh, Director General Medical & Health, Govt of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Earlier, three more Zika virus-positive cases were reported in Kanpur on Wednesday.

Active Zika cases in Kanpur stood at 91.

A total of 17 people have recovered and tested negative for the virus, according to updates from the health department.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with officials of the Health Department in Kanpur to review the Zika virus situation in the city, as per government sources.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

