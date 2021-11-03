Zika virus: Twenty-five more people have tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total tally has gone up to 36.

Kanpur's Chief Medical Officer Dr Nepal Singh today informed that a total of 36 persons, including two pregnant women, have tested positive for Zika so far.

"Till yesterday there were 11 cases of Zika and today 25 new cases of Zika have been reported," Singh told ANI.

"The health department is testing and sampling 400 to 500 people for the Zika virus while door-to-door sampling is also underway," Singh further said.

"We advise the local people not to panic regarding the increasing cases of the virus," he added.

New cases of the Zika virus have now been found in the city's Tiwaripur, Ashrafabad, Pokharpur, Shyam Nagar, and Adarsh Nagar area.

The first case of Zika virus in Kanpur was detected on 22 October. A warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection, first in UP.

The Union Health Ministry on 25 October rushed a high level multi-disciplinary team to assist the state health authorities for control and containment measures of the virus.

Last week, it was reported that two more Indian Air Force personnel were found infectested positive for the Zika virus in Kanpur

