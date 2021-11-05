In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur as many as 30 fresh cases of Zika Virus were reported on Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Nepal Singh. With this, the tally for Zika Virus in the city reached 66.

Chief Medical Officer said, “30 more people have tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total tally has gone up to 66."

The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Later, the central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur.

Meanwhile, as many as 25 people, including six Indian Air Force personnel, on Wednesday tested positive for Zika virus in the district.

District Magistrate Vishak G said among the fresh cases, 14 are women. Six IAF personnel have also contracted the infection, he said.

The DM had said the health department had collected blood samples of 586 people on Sunday and these were sent to the Lucknow’s KGMU for testing. Of which, 25 samples tested positive.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.

To check the spread of the disease and track its source, health teams have been pressed to undertake sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying, identification of fever patients, screening of seriously ill people and pregnant women.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.